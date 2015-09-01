Hey everyone! I've decided to revamp this thread from "Archive Trap: A Vorthos Guide to MTG" to just "A Vorthos Guide to Magic Story", because I'm no longer publishing on MTGS with regularity (you can find me biweekly on Gathering Magic now). I still wanted to keep a good listing of story summaries around, however, so this thread will include, in roughly chronological order, summaries of Magic's Story from over the years. Check out the Magic Storyline Resources thread if you want sources instead of summaries. These are not all my articles, we've got some guest articles on the Weatherlight Saga here, and I link to official story summaries wherever appropriate. Please check out Multiverse in Review for in-depth summaries of a lot of early Magic lore.
So basically, this is the "Unofficial" Guide to the missing links to previous blocks, Legendary Creatures who only turned up on cards but barely in the story / characters who appear in the story but get only small mentions in the cards, using as much official information from past to present as possible? I like the idea.
So in the case of stories with truly incomplete information (that Wizards look like they're never going to address, stealthily or not), are the stories going to have to take assumptions on them? Since true official information are limited and can only provide so far for a good article. Or are they going to retain those obvious gaps?
Where the gaps aren't harmful to the story, we're leaving them in place (nothing wrong with a time skip). If there is something seriously different with no explanation, we'll speculate but be clear that it is speculation. We'll also mention where canon is called into doubt. For instance, the section on In the Teeth of Akoum is very clear that most of it is probably retconned.
You can let us know how you feel about how we handled something after we post, and we'll address it in the future.
Whenever we discuss Ravnica are we going to speculate on when the original Ravnica trilogy happened lore wise? From one of the articles a few months back it seemed to elude to at least the final 2 books of the original trilogy happening after Jace first became a Planeswalker. I've been going through the books on my spare time to see if anything contradicts this but I haven't actually found anything.
Oh yeah. Ravnica will be on our agenda, but it's a tough one because it's now the 'hub world', so we have to separate what is important to Ravnica's story versus what just happens to occur on Ravnica. I can't guarantee when that will happen, though. I'm thinking I'll post the next topic we'll tackle once an article drops, giving the community time to give some input.
Whenever we discuss Ravnica are we going to speculate on when the original Ravnica trilogy happened lore wise? From one of the articles a few months back it seemed to elude to at least the final 2 books of the original trilogy happening after Jace first became a Planeswalker. I've been going through the books on my spare time to see if anything contradicts this but I haven't actually found anything.
Sweet, I'd be happy to help research whatever it needed, I have all of the books that have events in Ravnica, the original trilogy, Agents of Artifice, the Secretist all three parts, and of course the internet to find whatever other UR, Savor the Flavor, or etc... I'd need. Also, I have Test of Metal, I haven't read all he way through it yet so I don't know if Ravnica is a place Tezz goes to in there.
Please keep in mind that this is part I of a three part article. The plot itself will be contained in the next two.
Also, please keep in mind that this is ALL pre-Battle for Zendikar information. Anything story points revealed after the first official Battle for Zendikar story are not included (such as the revelation about Zendikar's vampires). Those will be included in an article after the Battle for Zendikar Block has concluded.
Nissa Revane is a complicated character. She was originally created to fit the green and black elf tribal deck in Duels of the Planeswalkers 2012.
Actually, she was created for the original DotP, which was released in June of 2009. It doesn't make a ton of sense that she'd be created for DotP 2012, a game released almost two years after Nissa made her debut in card form in the original Zendikar.
Nissa Revane is a complicated character. She was originally created to fit the green and black elf tribal deck in Duels of the Planeswalkers 2012.
Whoops! You're right. I don't know how that slipped by me.
Edit: I do. One of the PAX worldbuilding panels mentioned that she was from Duels 2012 when asked about Nissa' character change, I believe. I put it in without thinking. Once I figure out how to correct it, I'll make the change.
Wait, I thought that Jace had gone to Zendikar because he was looking at images of the Scroll while in Ravnica, and when Garruk came to get information about Liliana, Garruk mentioned to Jace upon leaving that the scroll writings he's looking at are from Zendikar, and that's what prompted him to go.
You mean from the Veil's Curse Part III? Sure, but the initial impetus to find the scroll came from the consortium in the first place. Garruk revealed Zendikar's whereabouts after the fact. I did update part II to make that clear, which should be dropping any day now.
That was a great summary, I never got the chance to read the Teeth of Akoum (and hearing about how bad it was, didn't go out of my way to) but I'm glad this exists to summarize it. I actually kind of like the idea of Sorin singing when he casts spells in fights, almost like how serial killers will hum or whistle a tune while walking up to someone or in process of chopping them to pieces. Actually, overall it seems like if I read the book, Sorin would be my favorite part of it with that line you quoted being a hilarious way of him saying 'Peace, I'm out, good luck morons!'
Sorin being an ass was definitely the best part of the book, lol.
"In the teeth of Akoum" had moments so silly it's funny. Said Sorin's songs, which kill closest living things (the closest portrayal of "singing voice which causes birds to drop dead" I've ever seen). Nissa using summoned bird as throwing knife. Nissa again, defeating some random monster by forcing bacteriae in its digestive tract to rebel. This book is not unreadable, it's just better when not taken seriously.
Summaries in Chronological Order
Pre-Mending
The more we delve and learn, the more missing information we need to find.
You can let us know how you feel about how we handled something after we post, and we'll address it in the future.
Sweet, I'd be happy to help research whatever it needed, I have all of the books that have events in Ravnica, the original trilogy, Agents of Artifice, the Secretist all three parts, and of course the internet to find whatever other UR, Savor the Flavor, or etc... I'd need. Also, I have Test of Metal, I haven't read all he way through it yet so I don't know if Ravnica is a place Tezz goes to in there.
The Vorthos community will await the consequences of the Eldrazi Titans' deaths/sealing. We will keep the watch.
“The wind whispers, ‘come home,’ but I cannot.”
— Teferi
I don't think it's out yet.
Archive Trap: World of Zendikar Part I
Please keep in mind that this is part I of a three part article. The plot itself will be contained in the next two.
Also, please keep in mind that this is ALL pre-Battle for Zendikar information. Anything story points revealed after the first official Battle for Zendikar story are not included (such as the revelation about Zendikar's vampires). Those will be included in an article after the Battle for Zendikar Block has concluded.
Actually, she was created for the original DotP, which was released in June of 2009. It doesn't make a ton of sense that she'd be created for DotP 2012, a game released almost two years after Nissa made her debut in card form in the original Zendikar.
Edit: I do. One of the PAX worldbuilding panels mentioned that she was from Duels 2012 when asked about Nissa' character change, I believe. I put it in without thinking. Once I figure out how to correct it, I'll make the change.
If anyone is seriously interested in helping collaborate on one of these, please PM me. If anyone is burning for a specific topic, let me know that as well.
